Vashi's Dreams Soar: CM Yogi's Initiative Brightens Young Future
During a 'Janta Darshan' in Lucknow, young Vashi asked Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for school admission assistance. He promptly acted, fulfilling her wish. Vashi thanked the CM, emphasizing her gratitude for the support. Meanwhile, CM Yogi continues to address public grievances through such initiatives, with ongoing projects enhancing development.
- Country:
- India
A young girl named Vashi has secured a school admission, thanks to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. During the 'Janta Darshan' in Lucknow, Vashi appealed to the CM for help, and he promptly responded, instructing officials to ensure her enrollment.
Expressing her gratitude, Vashi thanked CM Yogi Adityanath for fulfilling her wish. She recounted the interaction with the Chief Minister, who personally engaged with her about the school and class preferences.
CM Yogi's frequent 'Janta Darshan' initiatives address public grievances effectively. Beyond education, he inspects development projects, like the under-construction hostel at Maharishi Vishwamitra Autonomous Medical College, to boost regional growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
