Himachal Pradesh Launches E-Scooter Healthcare Initiative to Combat HIV
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched 12 e-scooters to bolster healthcare outreach for HIV, TB, and Hepatitis patients. The initiative, facilitated by the State AIDS Control Society, aims to deliver medicines and services to underserved areas, strengthening efforts to achieve an HIV-free state.
- Country:
- India
In a progressive push for healthcare accessibility, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday inaugurated a fleet of 12 e-scooters from his residence. These scooters, handed over to the Health department by the State AIDS Control Society, are set to serve eight districts across the state.
The initiative's primary objective is to provide doorstep healthcare services such as medication delivery, screenings, and counseling to patients afflicted with HIV, STIs, TB, and Hepatitis. This pioneering outreach model aims to ensure that no patient misses out on essential treatment, facilitating consistent medication that is vital for achieving viral load suppression and healthier lives.
Chief Minister Sukhu praised the efforts of the State AIDS Control Society and Health department, emphasizing the critical role of Red Ribbon Clubs and NGOs in HIV awareness campaigns. He reiterated the state's commitment to promoting electric vehicles as part of environmental conservation efforts, describing the e-scooter deployment as a multifaceted initiative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pep Guardiola: Honorary Degree Celebrates Football Legacy
BJP MP Dubey Asserts Pakistan's Setbacks on Battlefield and Diplomacy
Indian Hockey Team Seeks Turnaround Against Argentina After Dutch Setback
Tragic School Shooting Shocks Graz: Unraveling a City's Heartbreak
TECNO Extends CSR Partnership to Empower Young Footballers