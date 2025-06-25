Uncertainty and Diplomacy: Russia Reacts to Iran Nuclear Strike
The Kremlin has expressed skepticism about the early assessments of damage to Iran's nuclear facilities following U.S. strikes. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated it's too soon for definitive data. Despite U.S. claims of devastating impacts, preliminary intelligence suggests a temporary setback. Russia, a close ally of Iran, has condemned the strikes and is keeping diplomatic channels open.
The Kremlin has cast doubt on the preliminary intelligence assessments describing the effects of recent U.S. bombing on Iran's nuclear capabilities. Officials in Moscow, including Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, believe it is premature to have an accurate depiction of the damage caused.
President Trump declared the strikes had "obliterated" Iran's nuclear facilities. Nonetheless, insiders aware of a preliminary U.S. intelligence review reported the impact might only delay Tehran's nuclear ambitions by a few months.
Russia, having entered into strategic cooperation with Iran, has denounced the U.S. action as illegal. The Kremlin maintains open communication channels with Washington and Tehran, closely observing the situation as it evolves.
(With inputs from agencies.)
