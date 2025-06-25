Greenzo Energy Secures Rs 320 Crore Green Hydrogen Project
Greenzo Energy has won a Rs 320 crore order from Oswal Energies for a green hydrogen facility in Gujarat. The project involves supplying electrolysers and Balance of Plant equipment. This contract boosts Greenzo's total order book to Rs 1800 crore, emphasizing India's leadership in clean energy solutions.
In a significant development for India's green energy sector, Greenzo Energy has announced a substantial order worth Rs 320 crore from Oswal Energies Limited. This deal focuses on supplying electrolysers and additional equipment for a 20 MW green hydrogen facility in Gujarat, augmenting the company's total order book to a remarkable Rs 1800 crore.
The project will witness Greenzo Energy managing the comprehensive Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) process. Scheduled for completion in the next 12 to 15 months, the initiative represents a strategic alliance between Greenzo and Oswal Energies, combining expertise in advanced hydrogen technologies.
Sandeep Agarwal, Managing Director of Greenzo Energy India, highlighted the strategic partnership's potential to establish India as a leader in clean energy solutions, while Oswal Energies' Ratan Bokadia emphasized their commitment to sustainable and indigenous technologies for a self-reliant India.
