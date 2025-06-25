Left Menu

Greenzo Energy Secures Rs 320 Crore Green Hydrogen Project

Greenzo Energy has won a Rs 320 crore order from Oswal Energies for a green hydrogen facility in Gujarat. The project involves supplying electrolysers and Balance of Plant equipment. This contract boosts Greenzo's total order book to Rs 1800 crore, emphasizing India's leadership in clean energy solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 15:27 IST
Greenzo Energy Secures Rs 320 Crore Green Hydrogen Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for India's green energy sector, Greenzo Energy has announced a substantial order worth Rs 320 crore from Oswal Energies Limited. This deal focuses on supplying electrolysers and additional equipment for a 20 MW green hydrogen facility in Gujarat, augmenting the company's total order book to a remarkable Rs 1800 crore.

The project will witness Greenzo Energy managing the comprehensive Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) process. Scheduled for completion in the next 12 to 15 months, the initiative represents a strategic alliance between Greenzo and Oswal Energies, combining expertise in advanced hydrogen technologies.

Sandeep Agarwal, Managing Director of Greenzo Energy India, highlighted the strategic partnership's potential to establish India as a leader in clean energy solutions, while Oswal Energies' Ratan Bokadia emphasized their commitment to sustainable and indigenous technologies for a self-reliant India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025