Revitalizing Jharia: Economic Boost with Revised Master Plan Approval

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has endorsed the Revised Jharia Master Plan. This initiative aims to tackle issues like fire, land subsidence, and the displacement of families in the Jharia Coalfield, setting a financial provision of Rs 5,940.47 crore for its implementation.

The plan highlights a phase-wise strategy to prioritize fire management, subsidence control, and family rehabilitation, particularly targeting the most vulnerable areas first. In an effort to support sustainable livelihoods, targeted skill development programs and income-generating opportunities will be initiated, offering a Livelihood Grant of Rs 1 Lakh and credit support up to Rs 3 Lakh to eligible families.

To improve living conditions, comprehensive infrastructure enhancements—such as roads, electricity, water, and community facilities—will be developed at resettlement sites. A dedicated Jharia Alternative Livelihoods Rehabilitation Fund will be established to further bolster economic activities, with collaboration from Multi-Skill Development Institutes aimed at fostering regional skill growth.

