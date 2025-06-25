Left Menu

Revitalizing Jharia: Economic Boost with Revised Master Plan Approval

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the Revised Jharia Master Plan, focusing on fire management, subsidence, and family rehabilitation in Jharia Coalfield. With a financial commitment of Rs 5,940.47 crore, the plan emphasizes sustainable livelihoods and infrastructure improvements for affected communities, ensuring a comprehensive rehabilitation approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 17:15 IST
Visuals from Jharia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has endorsed the Revised Jharia Master Plan. This initiative aims to tackle issues like fire, land subsidence, and the displacement of families in the Jharia Coalfield, setting a financial provision of Rs 5,940.47 crore for its implementation.

The plan highlights a phase-wise strategy to prioritize fire management, subsidence control, and family rehabilitation, particularly targeting the most vulnerable areas first. In an effort to support sustainable livelihoods, targeted skill development programs and income-generating opportunities will be initiated, offering a Livelihood Grant of Rs 1 Lakh and credit support up to Rs 3 Lakh to eligible families.

To improve living conditions, comprehensive infrastructure enhancements—such as roads, electricity, water, and community facilities—will be developed at resettlement sites. A dedicated Jharia Alternative Livelihoods Rehabilitation Fund will be established to further bolster economic activities, with collaboration from Multi-Skill Development Institutes aimed at fostering regional skill growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

