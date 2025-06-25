Gangster Seeks Interim Bail to Care for Ailing Wife Amid Legal Tussle

The Delhi High Court issued a notice on Wednesday concerning the interim bail application of Neeraj Sehrawat, an imprisoned gangster better known as 'Bawania'. Sehrawat has requested temporary release to attend to his hospitalized wife, submitting his plea just days before the scheduled hearing date of June 30.

During recent proceedings, Justice Manoj Jain called upon the Delhi Police to produce a status report verifying the hospitalisation status of Sehrawat's wife. Additional Public Prosecutor Lakshay Khanna, representing the police, confirmed the acceptance of the notice and underscored the necessity of this verification process.

Advocate Siddharth Yadav filed the interim bail application on behalf of Sehrawat, seeking a six-week release for his client. Senior advocate N Hariharan stated that the wife had recently been admitted to the ICU. Despite Sehrawat's decade-long incarceration for a 2015 crime, prosecutors raised concerns about his storied criminal record, asserting that the court previously denied his regular bail plea due to these factors.

