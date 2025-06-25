Left Menu

Toyota Kirloskar and Ohmium's Green Hydrogen Power Quest

Toyota Kirloskar Motor partners with Bengaluru's Ohmium International to develop green hydrogen-based power solutions. The initiative aims to create microgrids for various applications, expanding hydrogen usage beyond mobility. This partnership aligns with India's goal of self-reliant and carbon-neutral energy solutions.

Updated: 25-06-2025 21:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Ohmium International have initiated a partnership to co-develop green hydrogen-based power solutions, expanding the potential of hydrogen beyond traditional mobility applications. Their efforts are aimed at creating integrated power solutions suitable for diverse sectors like data centers and environmentally sensitive areas.

The collaboration involves Toyota contributing its technical expertise in system integration and Ohmium leading the design and development of a microgrid prototype. This innovative approach will leverage Ohmium's expertise in PEM electrolyzers to harness green hydrogen for varied energy applications beyond vehicles.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari lauded the endeavor, emphasizing hydrogen's role in achieving a carbon-neutral India. This collaboration positions India towards energy self-reliance, fostering sustainable innovations aligned with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

