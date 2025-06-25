Toyota Kirloskar and Ohmium's Green Hydrogen Power Quest

Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Ohmium International have initiated a partnership to co-develop green hydrogen-based power solutions, expanding the potential of hydrogen beyond traditional mobility applications. Their efforts are aimed at creating integrated power solutions suitable for diverse sectors like data centers and environmentally sensitive areas.

The collaboration involves Toyota contributing its technical expertise in system integration and Ohmium leading the design and development of a microgrid prototype. This innovative approach will leverage Ohmium's expertise in PEM electrolyzers to harness green hydrogen for varied energy applications beyond vehicles.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari lauded the endeavor, emphasizing hydrogen's role in achieving a carbon-neutral India. This collaboration positions India towards energy self-reliance, fostering sustainable innovations aligned with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

