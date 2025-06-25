Left Menu

Gujarat's Anganwadi Praveshotsav: Transforming Early Education

Gujarat's Anganwadi Praveshotsav aims to provide quality pre-primary education, enrolling 1.50 lakh children across 53,000 centers. With a focus on informal learning and holistic development through interactive activities, the initiative records a high enrollment rate, fostering a generation of well-rounded children ready for a bright future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 22:21 IST
Gujarat's Anganwadi Praveshotsav: Transforming Early Education
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Gujarat's continued efforts to revolutionize early education, the Anganwadi Praveshotsav is set to enroll 1.50 lakh children aged 3 to 6 years into over 53,000 Anganwadis this year. The initiative is spearheaded by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister Bhanuben Babariya.

Over the past three years, more than 5 lakh children have been integrated into Anganwadis, marking the state with the highest Anganwadi enrollment rate in India, significantly surpassing the national figure by registering an 87.6% enrollment rate for three-year-olds. This highlights the government's commitment to ensuring broad access to quality education.

Anganwadis provide an enriching, playful curriculum that aids in the physical, intellectual, and emotional growth of children. They blend education with joy through activities like songs, stories, and puzzles. With resources like digital parental calendars and the 'Mari Vikas Yatra' development book, the program ensures comprehensive monitoring and engagement to enhance learning outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025