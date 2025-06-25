Gujarat's Anganwadi Praveshotsav: Transforming Early Education

In Gujarat's continued efforts to revolutionize early education, the Anganwadi Praveshotsav is set to enroll 1.50 lakh children aged 3 to 6 years into over 53,000 Anganwadis this year. The initiative is spearheaded by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister Bhanuben Babariya.

Over the past three years, more than 5 lakh children have been integrated into Anganwadis, marking the state with the highest Anganwadi enrollment rate in India, significantly surpassing the national figure by registering an 87.6% enrollment rate for three-year-olds. This highlights the government's commitment to ensuring broad access to quality education.

Anganwadis provide an enriching, playful curriculum that aids in the physical, intellectual, and emotional growth of children. They blend education with joy through activities like songs, stories, and puzzles. With resources like digital parental calendars and the 'Mari Vikas Yatra' development book, the program ensures comprehensive monitoring and engagement to enhance learning outcomes.

