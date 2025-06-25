Rachakonda Police Thwart Illegal Elephant Ivory Trade

In a significant bust, the Rachakonda police, in a joint effort with Forest Range officials, apprehended a suspect involved in the illegal trade of elephant ivory. The accused, Rekulakunta Prasad, was caught while attempting to sell two ivory tusks, estimated to be worth Rs 3 crores in international markets.

Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, Sudheer Babu, revealed that Prasad, previously involved in criminal activities, had partnered with Lokeshwar Reddy to smuggle and sell the ivory for profit. Their operation, rooted in Andhra Pradesh's Sheshachalam Forest, involved sourcing ivory from local tribals.

This successful interception demonstrates the unwavering dedication of the law enforcement agencies to combat wildlife crimes. Efforts are continuing to apprehend the elusive Lokeshwar Reddy, with the authorities emphasizing the ongoing battle against illegal wildlife trade under strict supervision.

(With inputs from agencies.)