Naidu's P4 Initiative: A Path to Prosperity

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu is spearheading a poverty alleviation initiative, P4, which involves affluent members of society aiding underprivileged families. The program aims for the top 10% to support the bottom 20% through guidance and financial resources. Naidu seeks corporate and community involvement for its success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amravati | Updated: 26-06-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 00:35 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced his ambitious poverty alleviation program, aimed at revolutionizing community support mechanisms. The initiative, known as P4 or Public Private People Partnership, seeks to involve affluent citizens in the upliftment of impoverished families through a system of mentorship and financial aid.

Launched on March 30 in Amaravati, P4, under its 'Margadarsi Bangaru Kutumbam' concept, calls for volunteering affluent individuals, termed 'Margadarsis', to guide and support the 'Bangaru Kutumbam' or 'golden families'. Naidu has personally committed to engaging India's top 100 companies to bolster participation in this effort.

In a meeting with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Vijayawada, Naidu emphasized the platform's transformative potential, urging NRIs, industry leaders, and society's elite to join. A dedicated call center has been established to ensure daily monitoring, and annual reviews are set to mark progress and success.

