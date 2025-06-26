French Woman's Nightmare in Udaipur: A Crew Member Arrested for Rape

A French woman, in Udaipur for an advertisement shoot, became a victim of sexual assault, allegedly at the hands of a crew member. The suspect, Siddharth also known as Pushpraj, was apprehended on Wednesday by the Udaipur Police.

The incident, which was reported to the police on June 23, led to a criminal case being filed at the Badgaon police station. According to Udaipur Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal, the accused took the woman to his room after a dinner party, where the alleged assault took place.

Siddharth had initially eluded capture but was eventually caught on the Chittorgarh highway, where he admitted to the crime during questioning. Law enforcement officials have assured a complete investigation within 7 days, with the intent to promptly present the case in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)