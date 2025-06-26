Left Menu

French Woman's Nightmare in Udaipur: A Crew Member Arrested for Rape

A French woman visiting Udaipur for an advertisement shoot was allegedly raped by a crew member. The accused, identified as Siddharth alias Pushpraj, was arrested by Udaipur Police. The incident occurred after a dinner party. Investigations are ongoing, with authorities pledging a swift legal process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 10:15 IST
Udaipur Police arrested accused Siddharth in rape case of French woman (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A French woman, in Udaipur for an advertisement shoot, became a victim of sexual assault, allegedly at the hands of a crew member. The suspect, Siddharth also known as Pushpraj, was apprehended on Wednesday by the Udaipur Police.

The incident, which was reported to the police on June 23, led to a criminal case being filed at the Badgaon police station. According to Udaipur Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal, the accused took the woman to his room after a dinner party, where the alleged assault took place.

Siddharth had initially eluded capture but was eventually caught on the Chittorgarh highway, where he admitted to the crime during questioning. Law enforcement officials have assured a complete investigation within 7 days, with the intent to promptly present the case in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

Clinical-ready AI tool boosts breast cancer detection via decision tree algorithms

Agricultural productivity rises with formal credit access

