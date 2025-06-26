Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya Visits Kamakhya Temple Post-Ambubachi Mela

In a significant event marking the end of the revered Ambubachi Mela, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, accompanied by his wife, paid a visit to the historic Kamakhya Temple on Thursday. The temple reopened for public darshan following the conclusion of the four-day festival, drawing a large number of devotees eager to offer prayers to Goddess Kamakhya.

The Governor expressed his aspirations for a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) and wished for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sustained efforts towards national development. "I prayed that we become Viksit Bharat soon," Acharya said, emphasizing the importance of smooth arrangements for devotees' darshan at the temple.

The Ambubachi Mela is an annual event rooted in the mystique of Goddess Kamakhya's yearly menstruation cycle, symbolizing feminine power. This festival, held during Assam's monsoon season in the month of Ahaar, remains a focal point for worshippers, especially those practicing Tantric traditions, at the divine Nilachal Hills location in Guwahati. The Kamakhya Temple, one of India's most significant Shakti shrines, also hosts various other religious observances.

