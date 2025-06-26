Hungary Secures Extension for Russian Gas Payments
Hungary will continue paying for Russian gas through Hungarian OTP Bank until October, thanks to an extension of a Russian presidential decree. This decision ensures Hungary's gas supply security, as discussed by Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who is in Turkey negotiating future energy deliveries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 26-06-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 11:15 IST
- Hungary
Hungary has confirmed that it will maintain gas payments to Russia via the Hungarian OTP Bank until October, following an extension of a Russian presidential decree, according to Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.
Szijjarto, speaking on Facebook, emphasized that this move secures the nation's gas supply during the stipulated period.
In Turkey, discussions are underway about establishing long-term arrangements for affordable Russian energy deliveries to Hungary, Szijjarto noted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
