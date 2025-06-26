Hungary Secures Extension for Russian Gas Payments

Hungary has confirmed that it will maintain gas payments to Russia via the Hungarian OTP Bank until October, following an extension of a Russian presidential decree, according to Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

Szijjarto, speaking on Facebook, emphasized that this move secures the nation's gas supply during the stipulated period.

In Turkey, discussions are underway about establishing long-term arrangements for affordable Russian energy deliveries to Hungary, Szijjarto noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)