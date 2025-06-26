Aseem Infrastructure and DBS Bank Envision a Sustainable India
Aseem Infrastructure has partnered with DBS Bank to secure an $80 million green loan to accelerate renewable energy projects in India. This initiative supports India's mission to increase its non-fossil fuel energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030, promoting sustainable infrastructure development and economic growth.
- Country:
- United States
Aseem Infrastructure Finance has secured its first external commercial borrowing and green loan, amounting to USD 80 million, facilitated by DBS Bank. This partnership aims to accelerate renewable energy projects across India, bolstering the nation's commitment to sustainable development and meeting its renewable energy targets.
With India's energy demand projected to soar, Aseem Infrastructure's investment in clean energy is crucial. The company, supported by NIIF and mandated by the RBI, is driving the push toward 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030, with renewable energy already contributing significantly to the power mix.
DBS Bank, known for its commitment to sustainable finance, was recognized as the Best Bank for Sustainable Finance in India. This transaction marks a strategic step in supporting Aseem Infrastructure's mission to harmonize economic growth with environmental responsibility, setting a new standard for eco-conscious infrastructure development in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Astronaut's Journey Delayed: Falcon-9 Repairs Halt Axiom-4 Mission
Strengthening Ties: India and UAE Expand Strategic Partnership
Quiet Revolution: India's Constitution and Its Transformative Impact
Mark Carney's Diplomatic Shift: Rebuilding India-Canada Relations Post-Trudeau
Elavenil Valarivan Grabs Bronze as India Shines at ISSF World Cup 2025