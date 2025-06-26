Left Menu

Aseem Infrastructure and DBS Bank Envision a Sustainable India

Aseem Infrastructure has partnered with DBS Bank to secure an $80 million green loan to accelerate renewable energy projects in India. This initiative supports India's mission to increase its non-fossil fuel energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030, promoting sustainable infrastructure development and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 26-06-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 11:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Aseem Infrastructure Finance has secured its first external commercial borrowing and green loan, amounting to USD 80 million, facilitated by DBS Bank. This partnership aims to accelerate renewable energy projects across India, bolstering the nation's commitment to sustainable development and meeting its renewable energy targets.

With India's energy demand projected to soar, Aseem Infrastructure's investment in clean energy is crucial. The company, supported by NIIF and mandated by the RBI, is driving the push toward 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030, with renewable energy already contributing significantly to the power mix.

DBS Bank, known for its commitment to sustainable finance, was recognized as the Best Bank for Sustainable Finance in India. This transaction marks a strategic step in supporting Aseem Infrastructure's mission to harmonize economic growth with environmental responsibility, setting a new standard for eco-conscious infrastructure development in India.

