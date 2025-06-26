Aseem Infrastructure and DBS Bank Envision a Sustainable India

Aseem Infrastructure Finance has secured its first external commercial borrowing and green loan, amounting to USD 80 million, facilitated by DBS Bank. This partnership aims to accelerate renewable energy projects across India, bolstering the nation's commitment to sustainable development and meeting its renewable energy targets.

With India's energy demand projected to soar, Aseem Infrastructure's investment in clean energy is crucial. The company, supported by NIIF and mandated by the RBI, is driving the push toward 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030, with renewable energy already contributing significantly to the power mix.

DBS Bank, known for its commitment to sustainable finance, was recognized as the Best Bank for Sustainable Finance in India. This transaction marks a strategic step in supporting Aseem Infrastructure's mission to harmonize economic growth with environmental responsibility, setting a new standard for eco-conscious infrastructure development in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)