New Zealand humble India by seven wickets in second ODI to level the series 1-1.
PTI | Rajkot | Updated: 14-01-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 21:28 IST
New Zealand humble India by seven wickets in second ODI to level the series 1-1.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New Zealand
- India
- ODI
- cricket
- series
- match
- victory
- sports
- competition
- leveling
ALSO READ
Mitchell Shines as New Zealand Levels Series Against India
Mitchell Leads New Zealand to Victory in Thrilling ODI Series Decider
Daryl Mitchell's Heroics Lead New Zealand to Thrilling ODI Victory
Hendrickx's Heroics Propel Kalinga Lancers to Victory Over Hyderabad Toofans
Xoxoday Secures Series C Funding to Propel Global Expansion