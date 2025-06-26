Tragic Crash on Agra-Lucknow Expressway: Two Dead, Dozens Injured

In a devastating accident on Thursday morning, a double-decker bus carrying over 50 passengers from Madhubani to New Delhi skidded off the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Etawah district, resulting in the deaths of two people and injuring approximately 35 others. The tragedy unfolded when the bus, en route to the capital, lost control on the highway.

Etawah District Magistrate Shubhrant Kumar Shukla confirmed the incident, stating, "Early in the morning, the bus from Madhubani to New Delhi skidded off the road, leading to the unfortunate loss of two lives while 30 to 35 passengers sustained minor injuries. Two individuals are critically injured." Authorities are still gathering more information on the incident.

This follows a similar incident on June 18, when a bus bound for Bihar from Delhi collided with a stationary truck on the same expressway, killing two passengers instantly and injuring 15 others. The injured included individuals from Chhattisgarh and Bihar, who were subsequently taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)