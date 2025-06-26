Left Menu

Religious Discrimination in Tamil Nadu: Kashmiri Doctor Faces Hospital Beard Policy

A Kashmiri doctor faces alleged religious discrimination after being asked to shave his beard to enroll at Tamil Nadu's KMCH. The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association urges Chief Minister MK Stalin to intervene, highlighting constitutional rights and the violation of religious freedoms guaranteed by Article 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 14:31 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo/@mkstalin). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has raised alarm over an alleged case of religious discrimination involving a Kashmiri doctor and Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH) in Tamil Nadu. The controversy arose when Dr. Zubair Ahmad, a Muslim physician from Kashmir, faced demands to shave his beard as a condition for enrolling in a DrNB (Nephrology) program secured through the NEET-SS second counselling round.

According to the Association, Dr. Zubair was required to sign a policy document at KMCH that prohibited beards, a condition conflicting with his Muslim beliefs. Despite his offer to use a surgical mask to cover his beard and follow all hygiene protocols, the hospital administration reportedly refused to make accommodations.

The situation has drawn criticism from Nasir Khuehami, the National Convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, who condemned the hospital's apparent inflexibility. He argued that the hospital's enforcement of a 'clean-shaven, corporate appearance' does not align with the core tenets of medical education and patient care. The Association has appealed to Chief Minister MK Stalin to address this issue swiftly, citing it as a violation of Article 25 of the Indian Constitution.

