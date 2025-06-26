President's Empathy: Droupadi Murmu's Hospital Visit and Inauguration

President Droupadi Murmu paid a visit to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi on Thursday to see the former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Shibu Soren, who is currently unwell. During her visit, she met with his son, the current Chief Minister Hemant Soren, to discuss Shibu Soren's health condition.

The President of India's X handle shared, "President Droupadi Murmu visited the ailing Shibu Soren at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, meeting with his son Hemant Soren to enquire about his condition." Shibu Soren, who has been serving as the president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, was recently designated as the 'Founder Patron' of the party, while Hemant Soren took over as the new president during the 13th 'Mahaadhiveshan' of JMM.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu inaugurated the Sir Ganga Ram Cancer Centre in New Delhi, a facility dedicated to providing extensive care to cancer patients. Her official social media reported, "President Murmu inaugurated the center and interacted with patients, emphasizing the state-of-the-art medical services available."

On Tuesday, President Murmu held a courtesy meeting with Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Governor briefed her on Sikkim's ongoing development projects and key public initiatives undertaken by Raj Bhavan. He also presented a book titled "Utkarsh Yatra," outlining the progress and outreach activities from his initial six months in office.

