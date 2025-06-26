Left Menu

Stalemate in India-U.S. Trade Talks Over Disputed Duties

Trade negotiations between India and the U.S. face hurdles over tariffs on auto components, steel, and farm goods. India's political constraints make accepting U.S. demands difficult, despite ongoing discussions. The U.S. seeks greater market access amid concerns over trade imbalances and India's strategic hesitance due to geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 14:57 IST
Stalemate in India-U.S. Trade Talks Over Disputed Duties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Trade discussions between India and the United States have encountered significant obstacles due to disagreements over tariffs on auto components, steel, and agricultural products. Indian government insiders believe these disputes jeopardize reaching an interim agreement ahead of President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff deadline on July 9.

India's reliance on agriculture as a key source of rural employment complicates its ability to agree to U.S. demands for substantial tariff reductions on crops such as corn, soybean, wheat, and ethanol, especially given the threat posed by subsidized U.S. farm goods. Meanwhile, domestic industries, including auto and pharmaceuticals, are pressing for a cautious move toward market openness, fearing competition from American firms.

The United States is pressing for greater access to India's market for agricultural goods, ethanol, dairy, alcoholic beverages, and automobiles, alongside concerns about a trade imbalance. Despite India's offers to lower tariffs on various farm products and increase energy and defense procurements from the U.S., discussions remain stuck amid apprehensions regarding the U.S.'s erratic trade policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025