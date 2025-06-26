Stalemate in India-U.S. Trade Talks Over Disputed Duties

Trade discussions between India and the United States have encountered significant obstacles due to disagreements over tariffs on auto components, steel, and agricultural products. Indian government insiders believe these disputes jeopardize reaching an interim agreement ahead of President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff deadline on July 9.

India's reliance on agriculture as a key source of rural employment complicates its ability to agree to U.S. demands for substantial tariff reductions on crops such as corn, soybean, wheat, and ethanol, especially given the threat posed by subsidized U.S. farm goods. Meanwhile, domestic industries, including auto and pharmaceuticals, are pressing for a cautious move toward market openness, fearing competition from American firms.

The United States is pressing for greater access to India's market for agricultural goods, ethanol, dairy, alcoholic beverages, and automobiles, alongside concerns about a trade imbalance. Despite India's offers to lower tariffs on various farm products and increase energy and defense procurements from the U.S., discussions remain stuck amid apprehensions regarding the U.S.'s erratic trade policies.

