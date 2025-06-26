Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's Strategic Use of Central Funds for Capital Growth

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized on using central funds for capital expenditure during a finance department review. He highlighted the need for investments that create wealth and generate revenue. The CM also discussed spending on welfare programs and strategized future financial allocations, stressing targeted use of bank funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 26-06-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 16:15 IST
Andhra Pradesh's Strategic Use of Central Funds for Capital Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to channel central funds into capital expenditure. This directive aims to fashion investments that not only create wealth but also generate revenue.

During a finance department review, Naidu emphasized prioritizing projects that foster economic growth alongside the implementation of crucial welfare schemes. The Chief Minister, along with Finance Minister Payyaula Keshav, analyzed the department's current fiscal status, examining both income and expenditure aspects.

Naidu highlighted the importance of maintaining a focus on both ongoing welfare programs and future development initiatives. He specifically advocated for a greater allocation of funds procured from NABARD towards the Panchayat Raj Department.

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025