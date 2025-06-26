Andhra Pradesh's Strategic Use of Central Funds for Capital Growth
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized on using central funds for capital expenditure during a finance department review. He highlighted the need for investments that create wealth and generate revenue. The CM also discussed spending on welfare programs and strategized future financial allocations, stressing targeted use of bank funds.
In a strategic move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to channel central funds into capital expenditure. This directive aims to fashion investments that not only create wealth but also generate revenue.
During a finance department review, Naidu emphasized prioritizing projects that foster economic growth alongside the implementation of crucial welfare schemes. The Chief Minister, along with Finance Minister Payyaula Keshav, analyzed the department's current fiscal status, examining both income and expenditure aspects.
Naidu highlighted the importance of maintaining a focus on both ongoing welfare programs and future development initiatives. He specifically advocated for a greater allocation of funds procured from NABARD towards the Panchayat Raj Department.
