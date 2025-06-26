Gujarat Accelerates Education: Textbooks Distributed Ahead of Schedule

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, alongside various ministers and officials, is spearheading the Shala Praveshotsav-2025, a statewide initiative aimed at distributing educational materials across Gujarat from June 26 to 28. Notably, the Gujarat State School Textbook Board has accomplished a 100% distribution of textbooks for Standards 1 to 12 under the Free Textbook Scheme, even ahead of the new academic year, as per a recent press release.

With guidance from Education Minister Kuber Dindor and Minister of State Praful Panseriya, the distribution for the academic 2025-26 year includes around 4.5 crore free and 1.5 crore priced textbooks. This totals more than 6 crore textbooks delivered in advance to ensure timely access to educational materials for students statewide. The effort also extends to providing high school students with resources for early exam preparation.

Innovatively, the Board is using an online, digital platform to manage logistics, which has resulted in substantial savings of approximately Rs 225 crore over the past two years. This strategic approach has not only streamlined textbook delivery but also reduced textbook costs by about 45%, providing a financial boon of more than Rs 32 crore to families and the state government. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)