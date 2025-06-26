Call for By-Elections in Jammu and Kashmir Amid Tourism Boost

Nasir Aslam Wani, advisor to the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, has strongly criticized the perceived delay in conducting Assembly by-elections for the Budgam and Nagrota seats, asserting that filling these vacancies is a constitutional right, not merely a demand. Wani's remarks, made during an interview with ANI, questioned the rationale behind the seats being left vacant. 'This is not a matter of demand; it is our right,' he emphasized. He also noted that other states announced by-elections within six months, questioning the delay in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Budgam constituency became vacant in November after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chose to retain his seat in Ganderbal. The Nagrota seat was vacated following the death of BJP legislator Devender Singh Rana. Despite these developments, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has yet to announce bypoll dates for these seats, a stark contrast to the recent bypoll announcements in Gujarat, Punjab, Kerala, and West Bengal.

In addition to electoral matters, Wani highlighted growing ties between Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh regions, spotlighting a recent 30-member delegation visit by the Kashmir Travel Agents Association to Kargil. He stressed the importance of promoting tourism in the area, enhancing the relationship with Leh and Ladakh, and reiterated that the main focus is the development of tourism, free from any vested interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)