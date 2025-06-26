BP's Chair Prospects Narrow as Sam Laidlaw Withdraws

In a recent shake-up in BP's leadership race, former hopeful Sam Laidlaw is reportedly no longer a candidate for the chair position, as per the Financial Times.

This revelation shifts focus to other potential contenders as the company continues its strategic maneuver to position itself in the competitive energy sector.

The narrowing of candidates underscores the ongoing adjustments within BP as it addresses both industry and environmental challenges, signaling a critical period in its leadership transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)