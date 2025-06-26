Left Menu

India's Path to Becoming an Energy Exporter: Gadkari's Vision

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced India's transition from being an energy importer to a net exporter in six to seven years, emphasizing the role of alternative fuels like hydrogen. By reducing pollution and logistics costs, India's economic growth and competitiveness in exports are expected to improve significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 18:42 IST
India's Path to Becoming an Energy Exporter: Gadkari's Vision
Gadkari
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has projected that India will transform from an energy importer to a net exporter within the next six to seven years. Speaking at a Times Event, Gadkari stressed the significance of hydrogen as the 'fuel of the future' and encouraged the adoption of alternative fuels such as ethanol, biodiesel, and electric vehicles.

Gadkari highlighted that this shift in energy sourcing will not only curtail pollution but also slash logistics costs, potentially bringing them down to a single-digit percentage by the year-end. Currently, India's logistics expenses have seen a reduction of six percent, a remarkable improvement from its previous sixteen percent.

He also noted the economic necessity for India, one of the world's fastest-growing economies, to boost its exports by lowering logistics costs. Gadkari urged for a broader embrace of economically viable alternative and biofuels in the national energy policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025