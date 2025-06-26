India's Path to Becoming an Energy Exporter: Gadkari's Vision
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced India's transition from being an energy importer to a net exporter in six to seven years, emphasizing the role of alternative fuels like hydrogen. By reducing pollution and logistics costs, India's economic growth and competitiveness in exports are expected to improve significantly.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has projected that India will transform from an energy importer to a net exporter within the next six to seven years. Speaking at a Times Event, Gadkari stressed the significance of hydrogen as the 'fuel of the future' and encouraged the adoption of alternative fuels such as ethanol, biodiesel, and electric vehicles.
Gadkari highlighted that this shift in energy sourcing will not only curtail pollution but also slash logistics costs, potentially bringing them down to a single-digit percentage by the year-end. Currently, India's logistics expenses have seen a reduction of six percent, a remarkable improvement from its previous sixteen percent.
He also noted the economic necessity for India, one of the world's fastest-growing economies, to boost its exports by lowering logistics costs. Gadkari urged for a broader embrace of economically viable alternative and biofuels in the national energy policy.
