India's Path to Becoming an Energy Exporter: Gadkari's Vision

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has projected that India will transform from an energy importer to a net exporter within the next six to seven years. Speaking at a Times Event, Gadkari stressed the significance of hydrogen as the 'fuel of the future' and encouraged the adoption of alternative fuels such as ethanol, biodiesel, and electric vehicles.

Gadkari highlighted that this shift in energy sourcing will not only curtail pollution but also slash logistics costs, potentially bringing them down to a single-digit percentage by the year-end. Currently, India's logistics expenses have seen a reduction of six percent, a remarkable improvement from its previous sixteen percent.

He also noted the economic necessity for India, one of the world's fastest-growing economies, to boost its exports by lowering logistics costs. Gadkari urged for a broader embrace of economically viable alternative and biofuels in the national energy policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)