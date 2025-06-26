CBDT Emphasizes Precision: Calls for Mindful Scrutiny in Tax Notices

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has urged income tax officials to exercise caution and precision while issuing scrutiny notices, stressing the need for relevance and specificity in correspondence.

In a communication accessed by PTI, CBDT Chairman Ravi Agrawal emphasized effective oversight by regional heads to regulate their assessing officers closely.

The board highlighted that all inquiries should strictly adhere to prescribed evaluation criteria, calling for monthly updates to ensure compliance for the 2025-26 fiscal period.

