Left Menu

CBDT Emphasizes Precision: Calls for Mindful Scrutiny in Tax Notices

The CBDT has directed tax officials to ensure meticulous application of mind when issuing tax scrutiny notices, mandating relevance and specificity in all queries. It emphasizes effective supervision from regional heads and mandates monthly reviews to ensure adherence to guidelines for the fiscal year 2025-26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:10 IST
CBDT Emphasizes Precision: Calls for Mindful Scrutiny in Tax Notices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has urged income tax officials to exercise caution and precision while issuing scrutiny notices, stressing the need for relevance and specificity in correspondence.

In a communication accessed by PTI, CBDT Chairman Ravi Agrawal emphasized effective oversight by regional heads to regulate their assessing officers closely.

The board highlighted that all inquiries should strictly adhere to prescribed evaluation criteria, calling for monthly updates to ensure compliance for the 2025-26 fiscal period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025