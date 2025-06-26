CBDT Emphasizes Precision: Calls for Mindful Scrutiny in Tax Notices
The CBDT has directed tax officials to ensure meticulous application of mind when issuing tax scrutiny notices, mandating relevance and specificity in all queries. It emphasizes effective supervision from regional heads and mandates monthly reviews to ensure adherence to guidelines for the fiscal year 2025-26.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has urged income tax officials to exercise caution and precision while issuing scrutiny notices, stressing the need for relevance and specificity in correspondence.
In a communication accessed by PTI, CBDT Chairman Ravi Agrawal emphasized effective oversight by regional heads to regulate their assessing officers closely.
The board highlighted that all inquiries should strictly adhere to prescribed evaluation criteria, calling for monthly updates to ensure compliance for the 2025-26 fiscal period.
