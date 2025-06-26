Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Renewable Future: A 20,000 MW Green Energy Drive

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced Uttar Pradesh's plan to generate 20,000 megawatts of renewable energy by 2027. This initiative is part of India's net zero emissions target by 2070. During CEL's golden jubilee, he highlighted the state's economic growth and investments as a transition from its past 'BIMARU' state image.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 26-06-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 20:11 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Renewable Future: A 20,000 MW Green Energy Drive
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled an ambitious plan for Uttar Pradesh, setting a target to generate 20,000 megawatts of renewable energy by 2027. This announcement came during the foundation stone ceremony for a greenfield data centre at Sahibabad, developed by Central Electronics Limited (CEL).

Adityanath emphasized that this initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of achieving net zero emissions by 2070. He applauded CEL's vital role and India's industrial revival and self-reliance ambitions.

The Chief Minister pointed to Uttar Pradesh's economic transformation over the past eight years, highlighting a two-and-a-half-fold growth in the economy, significant poverty reduction, and increased investor confidence.

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025