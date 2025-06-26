Uttar Pradesh's Renewable Future: A 20,000 MW Green Energy Drive

On Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled an ambitious plan for Uttar Pradesh, setting a target to generate 20,000 megawatts of renewable energy by 2027. This announcement came during the foundation stone ceremony for a greenfield data centre at Sahibabad, developed by Central Electronics Limited (CEL).

Adityanath emphasized that this initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of achieving net zero emissions by 2070. He applauded CEL's vital role and India's industrial revival and self-reliance ambitions.

The Chief Minister pointed to Uttar Pradesh's economic transformation over the past eight years, highlighting a two-and-a-half-fold growth in the economy, significant poverty reduction, and increased investor confidence.