CM Yogi Adityanath Boosts Development in Ghaziabad with Key Initiatives

In a pivotal move, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened a review meeting in Ghaziabad to evaluate ongoing development projects and assess the district's law and order status. The Chief Minister's Office reported that Adityanath engaged with officials and public representatives, issuing directives aimed at enhancing the region's state of affairs.

Amid the Kanwar Yatra, Adityanath directed officials to ensure smooth passage for pilgrims, underscoring the importance of their convenience. Additionally, he scrutinized the Hindon River rejuvenation initiative, advocating for improved water quality and stricter pollution controls. He launched the 'Pahal' portal, a stride towards transparency and digital governance under the Ghaziabad Development Authority.

Highlighting industrial growth, Adityanath praised Central Electronics Limited (CEL) as a beacon of India's industrial revival, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a progressive nation by 2047. His joint effort with Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh saw the foundation of the CEL-ESDS Green Data Centre in Sahibabad, marking a step towards ambitious renewable energy targets.

