WASHINGTON, June 26 - An investigation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has uncovered critical safety deficiencies at its premier research facility in Maryland, as revealed by a letter to the White House from the Office of Special Counsel.

The Beltsville Agricultural Research Center, located just outside Washington, D.C., spans nearly 7,000 acres and conducts vital research, encompassing areas such as climate change and animal genomics. Reports emerged following whistleblower complaints detailing unsafe work conditions that obstructed research activities and endangered workers.

While the investigation confirmed several allegations, efforts are underway to rectify the issues, including leadership changes and facility upgrades. However, experts warn that declining government investment threatens the U.S.'s standing as a leader in agricultural innovation.

