Tripura's Bold Move: Equitable Transfers and Educational Advancements

In a bid to promote equitable administration, the Tripura government is crafting a comprehensive transfer policy for its employees, announced Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday. The policy aims to ensure a balanced distribution of postings throughout the state, accommodating special cases as needed.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new building at Madhupur Higher Secondary School in Sepahijala, Saha emphasized the government's dedication to clarity and transparency in governance. Holding the education portfolio himself, Saha reiterated the state's focus on the holistic development of Tripura.

The Chief Minister underlined the commitment to extending progress to all corners of the state, highlighting educational advancement as a central priority. He noted the strides made in student performance in recent years, emphasizing the importance of integrating character building into education for nurturing well-rounded individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)