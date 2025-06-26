Left Menu

Tripura's Bold Move: Equitable Transfers and Educational Advancements

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announces a fair transfer policy for government employees, ensuring equitable postings and development across the state. Emphasizing education and infrastructure, Saha highlights efforts in improving teaching methodologies and student performance, stressing character building for holistic growth. Distinguished guests attended the school inauguration in Sepahijala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 23:06 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha ( File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to promote equitable administration, the Tripura government is crafting a comprehensive transfer policy for its employees, announced Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday. The policy aims to ensure a balanced distribution of postings throughout the state, accommodating special cases as needed.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new building at Madhupur Higher Secondary School in Sepahijala, Saha emphasized the government's dedication to clarity and transparency in governance. Holding the education portfolio himself, Saha reiterated the state's focus on the holistic development of Tripura.

The Chief Minister underlined the commitment to extending progress to all corners of the state, highlighting educational advancement as a central priority. He noted the strides made in student performance in recent years, emphasizing the importance of integrating character building into education for nurturing well-rounded individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

