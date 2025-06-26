Left Menu

DIG Shridhar Patil led a crucial security review in Ramban to ensure the safety of the upcoming Shri Amarnath Yatra. Key law enforcement agencies collaborated on coordinated efforts, focusing on counter-terrorism, traffic management, and public safety measures, emphasizing a peaceful journey for the pilgrims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 23:37 IST
High-Level Security Review Conducted Ahead of Shri Amarnath Yatra 2025
Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban (DKR) Range DIG Shridhar Patil holds meeting with senior officials. (Pic/Jammu and Kashmir police Ramban). Image Credit: ANI
In light of the upcoming Shri Amarnath Yatra 2025, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban (DKR) Range DIG Shridhar Patil conducted a high-level security review meeting in Ramban district on Thursday. The meeting was aimed at evaluating the security measures for the pilgrimage.

The session, attended by leading officers from the Central Reserve Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force, and other key security personnel, including Senior Superintendent of Police Kulbir Singh, focused on an extensive briefing regarding the current security status and necessary preventive measures for the pilgrimage.

Emphasizing collaborative efforts among various law enforcement agencies, DIG Patil underscored the importance of ensuring a secure and peaceful Yatra. Discussions covered terrorist threat assessments, traffic control, emergency response strategies, and public safety protocols, with a commitment to inform and assist the pilgrims efficiently throughout their journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

