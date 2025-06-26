High-Level Security Review Conducted Ahead of Shri Amarnath Yatra 2025
In light of the upcoming Shri Amarnath Yatra 2025, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban (DKR) Range DIG Shridhar Patil conducted a high-level security review meeting in Ramban district on Thursday. The meeting was aimed at evaluating the security measures for the pilgrimage.
The session, attended by leading officers from the Central Reserve Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force, and other key security personnel, including Senior Superintendent of Police Kulbir Singh, focused on an extensive briefing regarding the current security status and necessary preventive measures for the pilgrimage.
Emphasizing collaborative efforts among various law enforcement agencies, DIG Patil underscored the importance of ensuring a secure and peaceful Yatra. Discussions covered terrorist threat assessments, traffic control, emergency response strategies, and public safety protocols, with a commitment to inform and assist the pilgrims efficiently throughout their journey.
