Shocking Case: Grandmother Abandoned in Forest by Family

A man and two others have been apprehended for allegedly abandoning his 70-year-old grandmother, a cancer patient, in a forest near Aarey Colony. The trio, captured by CCTV footage, initially took her to a hospital but later left her in the forest when refused admission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2025 08:27 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 08:27 IST
In a disturbing incident, a 33-year-old man and two others have been arrested for allegedly abandoning his cancer-stricken grandmother in a forested area near Aarey Colony, Mumbai, police revealed.

Police discovered the elderly woman near a garbage dump in distress on June 22nd and quickly admitted her to a hospital. Her grandson, Sagar Shevale, along with Babasaheb Gaikwad and autorickshaw driver Sanjay Kadresham, were identified through CCTV footage leaving her at the site.

The accused are facing charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 125 and the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act after initially taking her to Shatabdi Hospital, which refused admission, before leaving her in the forest. She is now receiving treatment at Cooper Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

