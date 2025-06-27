Amit Shah and President Murmu Celebrate Jagannath Rath Yatra with Devotion

Union Home Minister Amit Shah partook in the over 400-year-old Jagannath Rath Yatra celebrations in Ahmedabad, commencing his spiritual journey with a prayer at the historic Jagannath Temple. Shah performed the revered 'mangala aarti' at 4 am, later sharing a heartfelt message on his 'X' account, reflecting on his profound connection to the tradition.

In a deeply resonant message, Shah expressed the exceptional nature of participating in the Mangla Aarti at the Shri Jagannath Temple. He extended warm greetings to the nation, describing the festival as a remarkable blend of faith and devotion, pivotal in preserving the essence of culture and heritage.

President Droupadi Murmu joined the chorus of reverence, extending her own wishes to devotees worldwide. She highlighted the divine spectacle of the chariot-pulling festival in Puri, where millions gather to witness the celebrated procession embodying the rich human-like play of divine forms. The festival remains a spectacular draw, requiring diligent traffic management efforts to accommodate the large crowds.

(With inputs from agencies.)