Left Menu

Amit Shah and President Murmu Celebrate Jagannath Rath Yatra with Devotion

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and President Droupadi Murmu participated in the 400-year-old Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad. Shah offered the 'mangala aarti' at the temple and extended best wishes to the nation. Both leaders emphasized the festival's importance in celebrating devotion, culture, and heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 10:20 IST
Amit Shah and President Murmu Celebrate Jagannath Rath Yatra with Devotion
Union Home Minister Amit Shah offer prayers in Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad (Photo: Amit Shah/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah partook in the over 400-year-old Jagannath Rath Yatra celebrations in Ahmedabad, commencing his spiritual journey with a prayer at the historic Jagannath Temple. Shah performed the revered 'mangala aarti' at 4 am, later sharing a heartfelt message on his 'X' account, reflecting on his profound connection to the tradition.

In a deeply resonant message, Shah expressed the exceptional nature of participating in the Mangla Aarti at the Shri Jagannath Temple. He extended warm greetings to the nation, describing the festival as a remarkable blend of faith and devotion, pivotal in preserving the essence of culture and heritage.

President Droupadi Murmu joined the chorus of reverence, extending her own wishes to devotees worldwide. She highlighted the divine spectacle of the chariot-pulling festival in Puri, where millions gather to witness the celebrated procession embodying the rich human-like play of divine forms. The festival remains a spectacular draw, requiring diligent traffic management efforts to accommodate the large crowds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025