Bomb Hoax Triggers Emergency at Delhi Airport
A bomb threat at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 3 led to a swift emergency response early Thursday morning. The threat was later confirmed as a hoax after thorough searches. Authorities are investigating the source of the false alarm.
An alleged bomb threat at Terminal 3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport initiated a rapid emergency response early Thursday morning, as reported by airport officials. A flight crew member discovered a note bearing a bomb threat at 4:42 AM, sparking immediate concern and action.
Emergency services, including the Delhi Fire Service, were alerted and initiated a thorough search of the area. Following extensive checks, officials announced that the threat was indeed a hoax, alleviating initial concerns. However, the episode underlined the readiness of emergency protocols.
Efforts are ongoing to trace the origin of the note and identify the person or individuals behind the hoax. Security protocols dictate that such incidents, whether real or false, must be thoroughly investigated to prevent disruptions and ensure safety and security at all times.
