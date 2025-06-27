Left Menu

Kazakhstan's Nuclear Power Leap: A New Era with Russia

Kazakhstan is poised to enter a new phase in its energy sector with plans to sign an intergovernmental agreement with Russia for constructing its first nuclear power plant. The deal is anticipated by year-end, marking a significant milestone in Kazakhstan's energy development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 10:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kazakhstan is set to advance its energy infrastructure by teaming up with Russia to build its first nuclear power plant. The agreement, expected to be a landmark in Kazakhstan's energy journey, is aimed for completion by the end of the year.

The proposed intergovernmental agreement signifies Kazakhstan's commitment to diversifying its energy sources and enhancing its energy independence. The move involves collaboration with Russia, a leading force in nuclear technology, according to a report by Russia's TASS news agency.

Almasadam Satkaliyev, chairman of the Kazakh Atomic Energy Agency, confirmed the plan to finalize the agreement within the year. This initiative could spur further development in Kazakhstan's energy sector as the nation seeks to capitalize on nuclear power capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

