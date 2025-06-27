Chhattisgarh Mourns Renowned Poet Dr. Surendra Dubey

Chhattisgarh's political and literary circles have been plunged into mourning following the death of Padma Shri awardee Dr. Surendra Dubey, a celebrated Hindi poet known for his humor and satire. Assembly Speaker Raman Singh and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai led the tributes, acknowledging Dubey's significant contribution to literature.

Expressing profound grief, Chief Minister Sai described Dubey's demise as an 'irreparable loss' to both the state and the literary fraternity. He visited Dubey's residence to offer floral tributes and condoled with the family, emphasizing the void left by the poet's passing.

Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and other leaders also conveyed their condolences. Dubey, honored with the Padma Shri in 2010, had brought global recognition to Chhattisgarh through his literary works and is deeply mourned by all.

(With inputs from agencies.)