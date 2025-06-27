Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Mourns Renowned Poet Dr. Surendra Dubey

Chhattisgarh leaders, including Assembly Speaker Raman Singh and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, mourned the loss of celebrated poet and Padma Shri awardee Dr. Surendra Dubey. Remembered for his humor and satire, Dubey's passing leaves an irreplaceable void in both the state's and the literary world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 14:13 IST
Chhattisgarh Mourns Renowned Poet Dr. Surendra Dubey
Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Raman Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh's political and literary circles have been plunged into mourning following the death of Padma Shri awardee Dr. Surendra Dubey, a celebrated Hindi poet known for his humor and satire. Assembly Speaker Raman Singh and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai led the tributes, acknowledging Dubey's significant contribution to literature.

Expressing profound grief, Chief Minister Sai described Dubey's demise as an 'irreparable loss' to both the state and the literary fraternity. He visited Dubey's residence to offer floral tributes and condoled with the family, emphasizing the void left by the poet's passing.

Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and other leaders also conveyed their condolences. Dubey, honored with the Padma Shri in 2010, had brought global recognition to Chhattisgarh through his literary works and is deeply mourned by all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025