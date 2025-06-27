NCW Demands Action in Kolkata Law Student Gang-Rape Case

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday initiated a suo moto cognizance following a disturbing incident in Kolkata, where a law student allegedly fell victim to a gang-rape within the confines of her college. The accused reportedly include two current students and a former student.

Expressing grave concern, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar reached out to the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, insisting on an urgent investigation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Rahatkar emphasized the necessity of providing comprehensive medical, psychological, and legal support to the survivor while ensuring appropriate compensation.

The case has intensified political tensions, with Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar and BJP leader Amit Malviya sharply criticizing the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the TMC party, alleging their apathetic governance emboldens such crimes. As investigations proceed, the police have captured all suspects and begun preliminary forensic examinations.