Left Menu

NCW Demands Action in Kolkata Law Student Gang-Rape Case

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has urged a swift probe into an alleged gang-rape of a law student in Kolkata. The incident involves two current students and one former student. Meanwhile, political accusations have erupted, with criticisms aimed at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:23 IST
NCW Demands Action in Kolkata Law Student Gang-Rape Case
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday initiated a suo moto cognizance following a disturbing incident in Kolkata, where a law student allegedly fell victim to a gang-rape within the confines of her college. The accused reportedly include two current students and a former student.

Expressing grave concern, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar reached out to the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, insisting on an urgent investigation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Rahatkar emphasized the necessity of providing comprehensive medical, psychological, and legal support to the survivor while ensuring appropriate compensation.

The case has intensified political tensions, with Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar and BJP leader Amit Malviya sharply criticizing the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the TMC party, alleging their apathetic governance emboldens such crimes. As investigations proceed, the police have captured all suspects and begun preliminary forensic examinations.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025