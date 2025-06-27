U.S. Markets Soar Amid Dovish Fed Expectations

The U.S. stock index futures surged on Friday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq poised for record highs. Investors are keeping a close watch on upcoming inflation data, hopeful about a dovish monetary policy from the Federal Reserve in light of recent economic indicators.

May's Personal Consumption Expenditure data, a preferred inflation measure for the U.S. central bank, is slated for release, coinciding with potential changes in Fed leadership, as signaled by recent White House discussions. Market sentiment has been buoyed by positive expectations of monetary easing amidst weak GDP and high jobless claims.

In premarket trading, major indices showed gains, with retailer stocks like Nike and Lululemon Athletica seeing notable increases. Additionally, a U.S.-China agreement on rare earth shipments has further boosted confidence, alongside awaited comments from Federal Reserve officials.

