Left Menu

Rayzon Solar Shines Bright with Rs 1,500 Crore IPO Launch

Gujarat-based Rayzon Solar has filed for a Rs 1,500 crore IPO to expand its solar cell production. The proceeds will fund a new facility using TOPCon technology. The company is among India's top solar PV module manufacturers with esteemed clients and an impressive revenue stream.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 16:58 IST
Rayzon Solar Shines Bright with Rs 1,500 Crore IPO Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rayzon Solar, a leading solar photovoltaic module manufacturer based in Gujarat, has taken a significant step towards expansion by filing a draft paper with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to initiate a Rs 1,500 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The upcoming IPO is purely a fresh issue without any offer for sale component. Additionally, there is a reserved portion for employees with a subscription discount, as stated in the draft red herring prospectus. In anticipation of the IPO, the company plans to raise about Rs 300 crore through a pre-IPO round, potentially impacting the fresh issue size.

The bulk of the proceeds, Rs 1,265 crore, will be directed towards Rayzon Solar's subsidiary, Rayzon Energy, for establishing a new solar cell manufacturing facility with a 3.5 GW capacity in Surat. This expansion will employ TOPCon technology. As of the fiscal year ending in December 2024, Rayzon Solar recorded Rs 1,957 crore in revenue and reported a profit after tax of Rs 239.03 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025