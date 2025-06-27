VT Trading Arena: Global Challenge with $1 Million in Prizes
VT Markets is hosting the VT Trading Arena, a global 10-week competition offering up to $1,000,000 in prizes. Open to traders of all levels, the event celebrates the brokerage's 10th anniversary and aims to foster a global trading community. Participants can win cash, vouchers, and exclusive experiences.
India — VT Markets, a prominent multi-asset brokerage, has announced the VT Trading Arena, a high-stakes, 10-week international contest with up to $1,000,000 in cash prizes.
Slated for 23 June to 31 August 2025, this event celebrates VT Markets' 10th anniversary, offering a competitive platform open to traders of all skills. The arena allows participants to showcase their talent, refine their trading strategies, and vie for global acclaim and exclusive awards.
The competition features tiered prize pools; $300,000 for beginners and $700,000 for advanced traders. Additional prizes include a grand prize of $10,000 every 5 weeks for the leading trader, second place prizes of $7,000, and $3,000 for third place. Traders must open a VT Markets account and deposit a minimum of $1,000 to enter. Each deposit offers a spin on the prize wheel, potentially winning extra cash, vouchers, and exclusive event tickets. The competition aims to elevate the trading experience into a celebrated global pursuit.
