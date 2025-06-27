VT Trading Arena: Global Challenge with $1 Million in Prizes

India — VT Markets, a prominent multi-asset brokerage, has announced the VT Trading Arena, a high-stakes, 10-week international contest with up to $1,000,000 in cash prizes.

Slated for 23 June to 31 August 2025, this event celebrates VT Markets' 10th anniversary, offering a competitive platform open to traders of all skills. The arena allows participants to showcase their talent, refine their trading strategies, and vie for global acclaim and exclusive awards.

The competition features tiered prize pools; $300,000 for beginners and $700,000 for advanced traders. Additional prizes include a grand prize of $10,000 every 5 weeks for the leading trader, second place prizes of $7,000, and $3,000 for third place. Traders must open a VT Markets account and deposit a minimum of $1,000 to enter. Each deposit offers a spin on the prize wheel, potentially winning extra cash, vouchers, and exclusive event tickets. The competition aims to elevate the trading experience into a celebrated global pursuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)