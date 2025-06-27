Left Menu

Historic Power Deal: Madhya Pradesh Secures Energy Future with MoU

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between MP Power Management Company and NHPC in Bhopal for acquiring 252 MW of electricity. This power will be sourced from NHPC's hydropower project in Arunachal Pradesh. This agreement aims to address the rising energy demands in Madhya Pradesh's agricultural and industrial sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 27-06-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 17:23 IST
Historic Power Deal: Madhya Pradesh Secures Energy Future with MoU
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company and NHPC signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding in Bhopal on Friday. This agreement facilitates the purchase of 252 MW of power, allocated by the Union Ministry of Power, to meet the state's growing energy demands, officials reported.

Under this contract, Madhya Pradesh will receive electricity from NHPC's multipurpose hydropower project located in the Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh. The deal was formalized by MP Power Management Company's Chief General Manager Rakesh Thukral and NHPC General Manager Omkar Yadav, in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Highlighting the significance of renewable energy, CM Yadav emphasized that power purchase agreements are crucial for both traditional and renewable sources, given the anticipated demand growth, which could reach 20,000 MW by the end of the current financial year. The state's electricity needs are expected to grow significantly, especially in the agricultural sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025