Historic Power Deal: Madhya Pradesh Secures Energy Future with MoU

The Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company and NHPC signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding in Bhopal on Friday. This agreement facilitates the purchase of 252 MW of power, allocated by the Union Ministry of Power, to meet the state's growing energy demands, officials reported.

Under this contract, Madhya Pradesh will receive electricity from NHPC's multipurpose hydropower project located in the Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh. The deal was formalized by MP Power Management Company's Chief General Manager Rakesh Thukral and NHPC General Manager Omkar Yadav, in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Highlighting the significance of renewable energy, CM Yadav emphasized that power purchase agreements are crucial for both traditional and renewable sources, given the anticipated demand growth, which could reach 20,000 MW by the end of the current financial year. The state's electricity needs are expected to grow significantly, especially in the agricultural sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)