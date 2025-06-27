Tragedy Strikes: Vehicle Plunge Claims Three Lives in Sikkim Gorge

Tragic news emerged from Sikkim's Namchi district as a vehicle carrying three young men plunged into a 200-foot gorge, claiming all their lives, according to police reports on Friday.

The accident occurred at Ezamkholsa Pairo near Ziro Fatak in Dalep on Thursday, with the victims identified as brothers Abhishek and Bishnu Chettri, aged 27 and 22 respectively, from Dalep village, and Sarukh Gurung, 20, from Munshigaon in West Bengal's Darjeeling district.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle was driven by Abhishek. After a post-mortem examination, the bodies were returned to their family members, as confirmed by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)