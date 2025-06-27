Joint Forces Strike: Major Drug Operation Success in Amritsar

In a significant breakthrough against drug smuggling, a coordinated operation involving the BSF, Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF), and Punjab Police led to the arrest of five individuals in Amritsar, officials announced on Friday.

The operations resulted in the seizure of a heroin packet and various items, highlighting the diligent efforts of the security agencies.

On Thursday, June 26, based on precise intelligence regarding illicit activities near Khasa, a vigilant team observed a suspicious transaction between a motorcycle and a car, leading to the arrest of two suspected smugglers and the recovery of 313 grams of suspected heroin along with their vehicles and mobile phones.

Additionally, a separate operation near Ajnala Mandi resulted in the apprehension of a proclaimed offender and two associates, demonstrating the swift coordination among enforcement agencies to tackle growing security threats in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)