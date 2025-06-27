Left Menu

Joint Forces Strike: Major Drug Operation Success in Amritsar

In a joint operation, BSF, ANTF, and Punjab Police arrested five individuals and seized heroin in Amritsar. Acting on credible intelligence, the teams conducted two separate operations, one near Khasa and another near Ajnala Mandi. The efforts underline their commitment to countering drug smuggling in Punjab.

BSF apprehends individuals, seizes heroin packet (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant breakthrough against drug smuggling, a coordinated operation involving the BSF, Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF), and Punjab Police led to the arrest of five individuals in Amritsar, officials announced on Friday.

The operations resulted in the seizure of a heroin packet and various items, highlighting the diligent efforts of the security agencies.

On Thursday, June 26, based on precise intelligence regarding illicit activities near Khasa, a vigilant team observed a suspicious transaction between a motorcycle and a car, leading to the arrest of two suspected smugglers and the recovery of 313 grams of suspected heroin along with their vehicles and mobile phones.

Additionally, a separate operation near Ajnala Mandi resulted in the apprehension of a proclaimed offender and two associates, demonstrating the swift coordination among enforcement agencies to tackle growing security threats in Punjab.

