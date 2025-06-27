Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Leads with Super ECBC Facility Inauguration

Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Ravi Kumar inaugurated the state's first ECBC facility in Visakhapatnam, aiming to train power employees. The facility promotes sustainable energy, offering solar expansions and efficient power management. Plans include solar infrastructure for SC/ST families, BC households, and tribal hamlets under major government schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 27-06-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 23:02 IST
Andhra Pradesh Leads with Super ECBC Facility Inauguration
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar inaugurated the state's first Super Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) facility in Visakhapatnam on Friday. The new centre aims to train power sector employees, from linemen to engineers, enhancing their technical capacities and promoting energy efficiency.

The facility, located at Sagar Nagar, comes equipped with advanced technology such as Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and Remote Monitoring Units (RMU). Emphasizing sustainable development, Minister Kumar highlighted plans for major solar expansions, improved safety standards, and energy-efficient measures.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand shared the state's achievements in meeting peak energy demands and projects like PM-KUSUM. Initiatives include installing solar systems for SC/ST families and BC households with subsidies, and extending free power connections to tribal hamlets. The facility will function as a live demo for ECBC norms, underscoring Andhra Pradesh's commitment to green energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025