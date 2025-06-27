Andhra Pradesh Leads with Super ECBC Facility Inauguration

Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar inaugurated the state's first Super Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) facility in Visakhapatnam on Friday. The new centre aims to train power sector employees, from linemen to engineers, enhancing their technical capacities and promoting energy efficiency.

The facility, located at Sagar Nagar, comes equipped with advanced technology such as Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and Remote Monitoring Units (RMU). Emphasizing sustainable development, Minister Kumar highlighted plans for major solar expansions, improved safety standards, and energy-efficient measures.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand shared the state's achievements in meeting peak energy demands and projects like PM-KUSUM. Initiatives include installing solar systems for SC/ST families and BC households with subsidies, and extending free power connections to tribal hamlets. The facility will function as a live demo for ECBC norms, underscoring Andhra Pradesh's commitment to green energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)