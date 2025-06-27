Global Markets Soar Amid Trade Optimism and Currency Fluctuations

Global markets reached unprecedented highs as optimism surrounding U.S.-China trade negotiations boosted investor confidence. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq achieved all-time highs, driven by gains in major growth stocks like Nvidia and Amazon. Meanwhile, the dollar's value waned, brushing its lowest point in more than three years.

Economic developments, including a trade agreement to expedite rare earth shipments between the U.S. and China, played a significant role in the market's rise. Analysts noted that investors are banking on improved earnings forecasts and geopolitical stability, as evidenced by the recent ceasefire in the Middle East.

Despite oil prices seeing the steepest weekly decline since March 2023, the market outlook remains optimistic. Analysts predict further economic progress as geopolitical tensions ease and the U.S. government makes strategic monetary policy decisions, potentially appointing a new Federal Reserve chair.

(With inputs from agencies.)