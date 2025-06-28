Left Menu

Miraculous Rescue: Woman Saved After Intentional Drive onto Railway Tracks

A woman from Lucknow, named Vomika Soni, was rescued after attempting to end her life by driving her car onto railway tracks near Nagulapally Station. Authorities intervened in time, and she is now receiving medical care. The incident has led to a case registration under relevant legal sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 09:50 IST
Miraculous Rescue: Woman Saved After Intentional Drive onto Railway Tracks
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident near Nagulapally Railway Station, a 34-year-old woman from Lucknow, identified as Vomika Soni, was rescued after reportedly trying to end her life by driving onto railway tracks. The Vikarabad police and railway authorities announced the dramatic rescue operation.

According to the police statement, the incident took place in the early hours of June 26, 2025. Soni, residing in Gachibowli, left her phone, handbag, and pet Labrador at Narsingi Police Station before heading towards LC Gate No. 22, Kondakall. She then drove her car onto the tracks at 7:04 a.m. The quick response from a vigilant gateman, who alerted railway control and station masters, was crucial in preventing a tragedy.

Soni drove along the tracks for seven kilometers before being intercepted by personnel from the Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force, with local police support. She was initially taken to Chevella Government Hospital, then referred to Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad, and is now at Yerragadda Mental Hospital under medical care. Authorities have informed her parents, and a case is registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Indian Railway Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

