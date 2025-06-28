Left Menu

DMK Launches 'United Tamil Nadu' Membership Drive

DMK's 'United Tamil Nadu' campaign, launching on July 1, aims to unify Tamil Nadu against various injustices, enrolling 10 million members. The initiative, led by DMK President MK Stalin, seeks to defend Tamil Nadu's cultural heritage, language, and rights, amid central government policies perceived as harmful.

DMK MP P Wilson (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

DMK MP P Wilson announced a bold new membership campaign titled 'United Tamil Nadu' set to launch on July 1, spearheaded by DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin, during a press conference at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai.

He criticized recent central policies, highlighting issues such as the disregard for the Keeladi excavations, compulsory Hindi imposition, denial of education funds, and the perceived encroachment on state rights. Wilson argued that the central government returns merely 26 paise for every rupee Tamil Nadu pays in taxes, with insufficient cyclone damage compensation, as further grievances intensifying DMK's resistance.

The 'United Tamil Nadu' initiative aspires to protect Tamil Nadu's land, language, and dignity by enrolling one crore new members in 45 days through the efforts of 68,000 field agents. Aiming to reach directly into households via a mobile app and comprehensive field strategy, the DMK emphasizes unity across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

