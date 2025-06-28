Remembering PV Narasimha Rao: Architect of India's Economic Transformation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid homage to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his 104th birth anniversary. In a social media tribute, Singh praised Rao as a 'towering statesman and scholar par excellence,' acknowledging the transformative impact of his tenure on India's economic landscape and national development.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also commemorated Rao, highlighting his economic liberalization policies as pivotal in sparking unprecedented national growth. Kharge emphasized Rao's vital role in uplifting the middle class and strengthening India's global resilience, noting advancements in nuclear and foreign policy initiatives during his leadership.

Born in Telangana's Karimnagar, Rao held various significant political roles, including Defence and Human Resource Development Minister, before serving as India's Prime Minister from 1991 to 1996. His legacy is marked by significant reforms that laid a robust foundation for India's modern economic and geopolitical stature.

(With inputs from agencies.)