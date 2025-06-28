MNRE Unveils Pathbreaking Biomass Guidelines to Revolutionize Clean Energy in India

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has launched new guidelines to streamline India's biomass programme, aiming to advance cleaner energy solutions and facilitate business operations.

The amendments, part of Phase-I of the National Bioenergy Programme, focus on cutting paperwork and easing approval processes for businesses, particularly MSMEs.

Key features include simplifying contract requirements, adopting IoT-based monitoring, and implementing flexible financial assistance to foster a more efficient, transparent, and performance-oriented environment in the biomass sector.

