MNRE Unveils Pathbreaking Biomass Guidelines to Revolutionize Clean Energy in India
The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has issued revised guidelines for India's biomass programme to simplify processes, promote cleaner energy, and enhance biomass technology adoption. Notable changes include digital monitoring and a flexible subsidy model, aiming to streamline business operations, particularly for MSMEs, and aid in tackling air pollution issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 11:42 IST
The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has launched new guidelines to streamline India's biomass programme, aiming to advance cleaner energy solutions and facilitate business operations.
The amendments, part of Phase-I of the National Bioenergy Programme, focus on cutting paperwork and easing approval processes for businesses, particularly MSMEs.
Key features include simplifying contract requirements, adopting IoT-based monitoring, and implementing flexible financial assistance to foster a more efficient, transparent, and performance-oriented environment in the biomass sector.
