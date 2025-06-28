AI Surveillance Ensures Safety at Ratha Yatra 2025 in Puri

The Puri district administration has implemented AI-based CCTV cameras to oversee the grand Ratha Yatra 2025, ensuring safety and efficient traffic management throughout the festivities. According to Additional Director General of Police (Traffic), Dayal Gangwar, this technology has been pivotal in maintaining order as devotees flock to Puri from Bhubaneswar, Konark, and beyond.

Dayal Gangwar noted that traffic restrictions and regulations remained effective, urging public cooperation. The AI system, actively assisting in surveillance efforts, played a crucial role in managing the gathered crowds who attended the ceremonial journey of Lord Jagannath and his siblings from the Shri Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple.

Puri District Magistrate Siddharth Swain reported heightened security measures, with police deployment and NDRF personnel on standby. The route, teeming with devotees, saw all rituals adhered to schedule. The removal of unauthorized drones highlighted strict adherence to safety protocols as visitors witnessed the grandeur of the three deities' procession.

