Left Menu

AI Surveillance Ensures Safety at Ratha Yatra 2025 in Puri

The Puri district administration has deployed AI-based CCTV cameras for enhanced security and traffic management during the Ratha Yatra 2025. Authorities emphasize the importance of these technologies in maintaining order and ensuring the safety of devotees, while also highlighting the coordinated efforts from security forces to manage the massive influx of attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 11:51 IST
AI Surveillance Ensures Safety at Ratha Yatra 2025 in Puri
AI-based CCTV cameras used for surveillance, security (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Puri district administration has implemented AI-based CCTV cameras to oversee the grand Ratha Yatra 2025, ensuring safety and efficient traffic management throughout the festivities. According to Additional Director General of Police (Traffic), Dayal Gangwar, this technology has been pivotal in maintaining order as devotees flock to Puri from Bhubaneswar, Konark, and beyond.

Dayal Gangwar noted that traffic restrictions and regulations remained effective, urging public cooperation. The AI system, actively assisting in surveillance efforts, played a crucial role in managing the gathered crowds who attended the ceremonial journey of Lord Jagannath and his siblings from the Shri Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple.

Puri District Magistrate Siddharth Swain reported heightened security measures, with police deployment and NDRF personnel on standby. The route, teeming with devotees, saw all rituals adhered to schedule. The removal of unauthorized drones highlighted strict adherence to safety protocols as visitors witnessed the grandeur of the three deities' procession.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025