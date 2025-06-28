AI Surveillance Ensures Safety at Ratha Yatra 2025 in Puri
The Puri district administration has deployed AI-based CCTV cameras for enhanced security and traffic management during the Ratha Yatra 2025. Authorities emphasize the importance of these technologies in maintaining order and ensuring the safety of devotees, while also highlighting the coordinated efforts from security forces to manage the massive influx of attendees.
- Country:
- India
The Puri district administration has implemented AI-based CCTV cameras to oversee the grand Ratha Yatra 2025, ensuring safety and efficient traffic management throughout the festivities. According to Additional Director General of Police (Traffic), Dayal Gangwar, this technology has been pivotal in maintaining order as devotees flock to Puri from Bhubaneswar, Konark, and beyond.
Dayal Gangwar noted that traffic restrictions and regulations remained effective, urging public cooperation. The AI system, actively assisting in surveillance efforts, played a crucial role in managing the gathered crowds who attended the ceremonial journey of Lord Jagannath and his siblings from the Shri Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple.
Puri District Magistrate Siddharth Swain reported heightened security measures, with police deployment and NDRF personnel on standby. The route, teeming with devotees, saw all rituals adhered to schedule. The removal of unauthorized drones highlighted strict adherence to safety protocols as visitors witnessed the grandeur of the three deities' procession.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Axiom-4 Mission: Safety First as Launch Faces Delays
Eternal Ltd. Pioneers New Measures for Delivery Safety Amid Extreme Weather
Elon Musk Calls for De-orbiting ISS Amid Space Safety Concerns
Bomb Threat Diverts Air India Flight to Safety
Uncontrolled Gas Flow at ONGC Well: Safety Measures in Action