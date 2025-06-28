Boosting Connectivity: Assam's New Ropeway Project to Enhance Access to Kamakhya Temple
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced the development of two new ropeways aimed at improving accessibility to the Kamakhya Temple, enhancing tourism and boosting the local economy. This project marks a significant step in making the temple more accessible for devotees and tourists alike.
On Saturday, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed plans for a major development project designed to improve accessibility to the historic Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati. In his visit, Sarma highlighted the construction of two vital ropeways, linking Kamakhya station and Sonaram field to the temple, which aims to make journeys more time-efficient and accessible for devotees.
The initiative stands as a pivotal move to bolster tourism and strengthen Assam's economy by providing an alternative and potentially faster mode of transport to the iconic temple. Speaking from the temple, CM Sarma expressed gratitude, noting the timely inauguration follows the recently concluded Ambubachi Festival. He underscored the importance of this new transportation option in enhancing participation by easing access.
With his family, Sarma offered prayers at Kamakhya, extending thanks to the Temple Management Committee and Tourism Department for their roles in organizing the Ambubachi Mela. The annual festival, deeply rooted in celebrating the divine feminine, attracts thousands, enhancing spiritual tourism. Kamakhya remains a revered Tantric center, marking its place among India's oldest Shakti Peethas.
